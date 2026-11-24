This episode is part of our curtain raiser series ahead of the tenth edition of the Global Technology Summit, Carnegie India's flagship annual event, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to be held in New Delhi from December 2 to 4, 2026.

In this episode of Interpreting India, Konark Bhandari, fellow at Carnegie India, speaks with Agathe Demarais, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, on trusted partnerships in technology, how export controls and sanctions shape what firms do, and what the data says about Europe's leverage and its ties with India.

This episode explores:

What is driving the rise of new bilateral and plurilateral technology partnerships?

How are firms coping with unpredictable export controls and sanctions?

When are export controls worth the cost, and when are they not?

Where does Europe stand in the tech race, and what can the EU-India trade deal deliver?

Episode Note

Agathe points to three drivers behind the new technology partnerships: the tech and AI race, the fragmentation of the global economy between a U.S.-led and a China-led bloc, and the difficulties of multilateralism. Middle powers like India are the swing states in that picture, which is why bigger powers want deals with them. On unpredictability, she says export controls on a U.S. frontier AI model showed that closed models come with an off switch, while Chinese models are open weight. Rare earths are a different case, because adaptation is possible, and Norway is now the top provider of rare earth compounds to the EU. Firms hedge and build redundancy, and in tech, reliability could become as important as capability. Export controls inflict short-term pain but fuel the target's push for self-sufficiency, which is why she says coalitions matter.

Drawing on ECFR's new report, which tests eight widely held ideas about the global economy against data, Agathe says Europe is not losing the tech race so much as not fully running it. The Eurozone imports roughly three times the intellectual property it earns, and India pays out about eight times. Europe still holds leverage through coalitions and services. On secondary sanctions, she argues that uncertainty is the point and that firms, not governments, decide how to respond. The data shows little de-dollarization. For middle powers like India and Europe, she sees two strategies, building domestic resilience or picking a side, with the answer likely somewhere in between. She calls the EU-India trade deal excellent news, but says results will come gradually and the devil is in the details.

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